It took outback Queensland by storm last year and 2022 looks to be heading in the same successful direction for the Outback Queensland Masters golf tournament, following the opening weekend at Roma.
Nearly 200 people, 70 per cent of them 'boomerangs' or golfers signing up for a second year, teed off on a six-tournament adventure that will conclude with the million-dollar-hole-in-one quest in Birdsville in July.
Both the return factor and the number of people from most states in Australia that have signed up to compete in all six tournaments - Tambo, Barcaldine, Winton and Mount Isa, as well as Roma and Birdsville - tells organisers they are on to a winning combination of sport and travel.
The number signing up for the six locations is a real change from the inaugural event in 2019 and the following 2021 event, where most people did a maximum of three locations.
According to Outback Queensland Tourism CEO Denise Brown, Australia's most remote golf tournament last year generated 4316 visitor nights and contributed $1.5M to the Queensland economy.
"I'm so excited to meet visitors from all over Australia, some travelling from as far as Tasmania and South Australia to compete," she said.
The tournament this year covers 2035km, the longest undertaken by Golf Australia and participants.
Outback Queensland youth are a focus and 44 local juniors took part in free clinics with Brisbane PGA professional Darren Weatherall over the weekend.
One of them was five-year-old Roma boy Alfie Ruhle, who when asked what he'd learnt, said, "Oh, I already know how to play. I just came to win the hole-in-one and hold the Kirkwood Cup...but they said I'm too young."
Mr Weatherall said giving youth an opportunity to either try golf for the first time or fine tune their skills was a legacy of the competition.
"It's so encouraging to see such young people giving it a go. Some of the juniors this morning were priceless, with clubs twice their size," he said.
The winners of the Roma leg of the tournament were Sandra Webb from Tinbeerwah with 39 points and Graham Tiffany of Roma with 43 points, who each received the coveted orange jacket at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening at Roma Golf Club.
As the group advances westward, Birdsville Police officer-in-charge and vice president of the new Birdsville Dunes Golf Club Stephan Pursell said they were looking forward to hosting the first major event in Queensland's far west corner.
"On the edge of the Simpson Desert, the Birdsville Dunes Golf Club is not only unique but has been 25 years in the making," he said. "It's the brainchild of local resident Nell Brook, who has always wanted to see the golf course a reality, and can now see this vision come to life."
Giving golfers a taste of what to expect, he said the main thing for them to look out for was crows that steal your golf balls.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
