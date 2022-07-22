Queensland Outback team to clash with NQ United in Roma

The Queensland Outback will have their annual clash against North Queensland United in Roma this weekend, as part of the QRL Hostplus Cup's 'Activate Queensland' Country Week round.
The Queensland Outback men and women's teams were selected at a Muster Carnival held at Longreach in mid-June, with players selected from Mount Isa, Longreach, Ilfracombe, Alpha, Barcaldine, Blackall, Charleville, Cunnamulla, Mitchell, St George, Chinchilla, Roma, Muckadilla and Wallumbilla gaining selection.
While the NQ United sides were selected from player's from remote locations as, Bamaga, Badu Island, Burketown, Normanton, Thursday Island, St Pauls Island and Weipa.
The NQ United teams have gained the services of former NQ Cowboys and Queensland Maroon John Buttigieg who transferred to Cairns earlier this year with work, to oversee both their sides and the coaching staff of Olsen Sailor (men's) and Ella-Faye Hosea-Peters (women's).
Whilst the Queensland Outback Advisory Committee has pulled-off a major coup in the appointment of Mount Isa based John Doyle as the Head Coach of their Men's side.
Doyle, whose high level NRL career was unfortunately cut short by injury after playing a total of 74 games with the NQ Cowboys and Sydney Roosters as well as three appearances with the Maroons at Origin level, will bring a wealth of big game preparation knowledge into the side.
Just like in the Origin arena, it'll be "Mate v Mate", as John Doyle goes up against his good friend and ex teammate John Buttigieg, who both incidentally debuted together in that same 2001 Origin match.
The Queensland Outback Women's side was dealt a blow the week before the tournament with Mount Isa Rugby League Wranglers forward Carly Cooper, who was a stand-out performer for the Outback side at the selection trial in Longreach, was forced to withdraw with injury. However, they'll still have plenty of fire-power with Kimberley Saunders and Isaiah Retchford.
The North Queensland United Women's side, will certainly have that bit of unknown factor about them, but like all teams from the Far Northern area, they'll certainly have plenty of speed, such as flying winger Marisse Bee and the lightning quick Kodi Wright at fullback, as well as, hard working forwards Sarah Sailor, Jonah Donovan and Elizabeth Hosea-Peters.
The NQ United Men's side, certainly possess plenty of all round experience with Manu Wigness, Windsor Bowie, Aaron Binawell, Brendan Magala and Zengrey Lifu-Nona in their line-up.
The Queensland Outback men's side lost the services of hard working back-rower Khan Ladbrook with an ankle injury. But could still be seen to have a slight advantage over NQ United, with their players having played together in representative teams over the last few years, as well as, having Club combinations in some key positions.
They'll certainly rely on Kurt Rowbotham and John Russo up front to lay the platform, with creative halves Alex Coonan and Cameron Bartley to direct the team around the paddock.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
