Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Emerald cotton growers using old-school pickers to finish crop off

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated July 21 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An old-school cotton module builder compresses picked cotton at a farm on the Central Highlands. Picture: Renee Anderson

A national shortage of cotton pickers, coupled with a bumper crop, has forced some growers in Central Queensland to turn to old school cotton pickers, to finish off their remaining crop.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.