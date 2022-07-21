A Darling Downs lot feeder has been revealed as a finalist in this year's Premier of Queensland's Export Awards.
In an announcement on Wednesday, Toowoomba-based Mort & Co found out it will compete in two categories - agribusiness, food and beverages, and regional exporter - the latter of which it won in 2021.
Mort & Co CEO Stephen O'Brien said the nod for the two awards recognised the company's passion for beef.
"To be named a finalist in two categories for this year's awards is recognition of our company's dedication to produce some of the best Australian beef, and share it with the world," Mr O'Brien said.
"Acknowledgement in our home state is proof we continue to innovate and grow."
A total of 34 companies will compete across 13 categories with the top exporter to be named Exporter of the Year.
They will be presented at a gala event at the Royal International Convention Centre at the RNA Showgrounds on October 5.
All winners then represent Queensland at the Australian Export Awards in Canberra in November.
The awards celebrate Queensland business ingenuity and acknowledge businesses' perseverance and resilience over the past 12 months.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said every year she was impressed and humbled by the quality of the entries.
"No matter where they are located or what product, the innovation, dedication and tenacity of these Queensland success stories are on show, contributing to good jobs and our great Queensland lifestyle," Ms Palaszczuk said.
Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Cameron Dick said despite tough trading conditions through the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the companies have achieved global success.
"Queensland is an export driven economy," Mr Dick said.
"The value of our exports has almost doubled in the year to May 2022, to a remarkable $115 billion.
"These businesses are part of that, and their drive and ambition showcase how Queensland succeeds in business around the world every day."
Queensland exports support one in five jobs across the state.
Around 40 per cent of our 7000 goods exporting companies are based in regional Queensland.
In 2021, Gold Coast-based Next Level Racing was named Queensland's Exporter of the Year.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
