AS the threat of biosecurity threats from abroad lingers across Australia, livestock managers have mixed feelings.
In the last week, Queensland Country Life has spoken with six producers from across the country, all of whom were equally concerned about the potential threat of issues such as foot and mouth disease.
Advertisement
When questioned about a variety of issues, all said they were concerned about FMD, agreed that a travel ban was a good idea, and said the country wasn't prepared for an incursion.
Clifton producer Hayden O'Leary said he was very worried about what FMD could potentially do to the country's cattle industry.
"The biggest threat it poses is to livestock, so I think it's only right that we are a bit concerned," Mr O'Leary said.
Read Also:
Ellangowan producer Shaun Daley echoed those sentiments, saying he believed not everyone was taking the threat seriously.
"It's not enough to just get the message to people living in the country, we know all about it, we need to get the message to the people in the city as well because it only takes one person to bring it in," Mr Daley said.
As for a travel ban, none were more emphatic in their views than NSW producer Greg Ebbeck, Bundanoon, who has created a petition calling for a travel ban, which has already received more than 6000 signatures in less than 72 hours.
"I absolutely think there should be a temporary ban in place and honestly I think it should have been done by now," Mr Ebbeck said.
Fellow NSW producer Miranda Hassett, Sutton Forest, agreed, saying she thought a ban was a good idea to give the country time to prepare in case of an incursion.
"There were restrictions in place due to COVID and it made a huge difference, I can't see why it wouldn't have the same impact this time," she said.
Regarding preparations for livestock diseases such as FMD, both Heidi Cowcher and Brian Kennedy said they didn't think Australia was currently equipped to deal with the problem.
"I don't think we have the resources to be able to get on top of it if it does get here," Mr Kennedy said.
Mrs Cowcher agreed saying she felt there was not enough in place to protect the nation's livestock industry.
"At the moment, I don't have a lot of confidence that we have enough measures in place to cope with it if it does get here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.