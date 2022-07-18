Cold conditions did not detour competitors and spectators as the Curley Cattle Transport Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft commenced on July 12 at the Cloncurry Equestrian Centre for six days of action packed entertainment.
Nominations were up on previous years, with 1942 first round nominations being received for the challenge and campdraft events.
Advertisement
Kingaroy campdrafter and horseman Mark Buttsworth re-wrote the record books claiming his fourth Cloncurry Challenge riding Branchvale Metal Alloy on behalf of Rodger Grant with a score of 341.75 points to secure the $40,000 winner's cheque.
Mr Buttsworth had previously won the prestigious challenge in 1998, 2000 and 2004. Branchvale Metal Alloy is by the popular sire, Metallic Cat out of the Dual Rey mare, Rey's Little Hottie and was bred by Derek and Merle Potter, Emdee Eneterprises.
Runner up was another Kingaroy competitor, Jon Templeton riding Marcus Curr's promising colt TRR Dual Smart Olena placing second in his very first challenge.
The Ron Wall Memorial Derby Challange was won by the Winton connection with Rob Carn riding Mike and Patrice Elliott's Playmore Take That to claim the victory in what was an emotional celebration.
Former Cloncurry Challenge winner, Ron Wall had been instrumental in the foundation years of the challenge and sadly lost his life after battling an illness in 2020.
Mt Isa competitor, Marcus Curr riding Bobadil Fashion held a narrow one point lead to claim the Jim Telford Memorial Open Campdraft ahead of Ben Stanger and Con Maze and Mark Buttsworth and One Stylish Madonna.
Will Durkin continued his winning streak with Cantaur Park Guradian taking out the Elanco Best of the Best Restricted Open Campdraft by one point ahead of Ben Hall and Halls Cosmo.
The Westgulf Stockfeeds Novice A was taken out by Nicholas Kerle and One Stylish Dee Jay with a score of 175 points.
Jaiden Hill combined with her consistent horse Roy to win the Jim Magoffin Memorial Ladies Campdraft with 113 points after a run off was required with Lucy Folker to decide the blue ribbon.
Cattle for the Cloncurry Stockmans Challange and campdraft were kindly donated by Paraway Pastoral Co. (Clonagh Station), Melinda Downs Granada Station and McMillan Pastoral Company.
Springlands held their inaugural event at the Bowen River campdraft grounds. A total of $34,000 was raised from the Stallions service fee auction and Committee Campdraft and will be donated to the Townsville University Hospital's Palliative care unit.
Fifteen local teams contested the Nat Lee Committee Campdraft under the watchful eye of judge Jason Wanstall with the Central Queensland committee team proving too strong.
Pete Comiskey claimed a double taking out the Outgain Equipment Management Open Campdraft with Roy and the Pit Pony Tavern Novice campdraft with Seligance. Cattle for the Springlands campdraft were donated by Wentworth Cattle Company and Colinta Holdings Pty Ltd, Havilah Station.
Advertisement
The campdraft circuit continues this weekend with the Saxby Roundup, Flinders Classic Challenge & Campdraft, Moranbah and Eureka Creek hosting competitions.
*Springlands Campdraft photos taken by Jodie Humble
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.