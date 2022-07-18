Locals are celebrating after Boulia-based camel took out the Melbourne Cup of camel racing for the second year in a row.
Gunna stormed across the line to great cheers to win the 1500m Boulia Camel Cup on Sunday, repeating the success of 2021.
The difference this year was a different jockey, last year it won with Kelly Sloan aboard, this time it was ridden by Kyrraley Woodhouse, in her first win in nine attempts.
It was a family affair with Kyrraley's husband Tom training the winner.
Gunna streaked clear down the home straight and won in a time of two minutes and 40 seconds, exactly the same time as last year's win.
This year Gunna finished a good ten seconds ahead of the field.
Tex finished second with jockey Rachael Woodham for camel trainer Chris Hill, with Dolly finishing third for trainer Rod Sansom of Oakfield Ranch.
After the race Kyrraley Woodhouse told the ABC she was tired but excited and "extraordinarily happy".
"You've got to have that rapport with your camel. They've got to know your voice and respect you," she said.
The race came during Boulia's biggest weekend of the year with 3000 people swelling the town to ten times its usual size.
Patrons enjoyed two days of camel racing as well as novelty events such as camel tagging and lawnmower racing.
There was also a concert on Friday and Saturday nights at the track, where there was free camping.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
