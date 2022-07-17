Queensland Country Life
Condamine Cods ladies day | Photos

July 17 2022 - 4:00am
The ladies came from far and wide to support the Condamine Cods at their annual ladies day event on Saturday, with the crowd enjoying a big day out at the Fish Tank.

