The ladies came from far and wide to support the Condamine Cods at their annual ladies day event on Saturday, with the crowd enjoying a big day out at the Fish Tank.
Known as one of the biggest events on the south-west social calendar, this year's ladies day did not disappoint, with many saying it was one the best to date.
While the ladies enjoyed a few glasses of bubbly and a spot of shopping at the various stalls, the boys battled it out on the field against the Dalby Wheatmen, before having their jerseys auctioned off to raise funds for the club.
