Winton dinosaur museum unearths 100 million year old teeth

Derek Barry
Derek Barry
July 18 2022 - 12:00am
The site where many of the sauropod teeth were found. Photo: Trish Sloan Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum

Scientists have unearthed a set of teeth from a giant herbivorous dinosaur in an "exceptionally rare" find at Winton.

