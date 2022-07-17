Rhonda Valley with a freehold area of 816 hectares and centrally located to Banana and Baralaba has been listed for private sale with a tag of $5.95m.
The property has two access roads to the property, the south eastern access is five kilometres off the Leichhardt Highway and 43 kilometres from Banana and the south western access is via the Kokotungo Wandoo Road. It is 29 kilometres west of Baralaba and also 44 kilometres to Banana.
Rhonda Valley is predominately softwood, brigalow scrub country timbered with bottletree, belah, crows ash and bauhinia.
The balance is blackbutt along the ridge in the south western corner and a strip of silverleaf ironbark and bloodwood along the southern boundary with Darling Plains.
Soils range from heavy dark loams to red loams with a large percentage of the property previously farmed and contoured and has a strong stand of buffel and suited to the establishment of leucaena.
Santos Creek runs through the south east corner is timbered with gum.
Water is supplied from four open dams and two bores and a well.
The property is subdivided into five main paddocks and three smaller paddocks.
At present the property is lightly stocked with and a good body of grass, as a growing and fattening property the owners estimate a conservative stocking rate of 400 steers from weaners to bullocks.
The property is listed for private sale at $5.95m
Contact selling agent Mark Simpson Ray White Rural Biloela 0418 792 647
