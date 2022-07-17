A relaxed country style wedding was how Sam Connolly and Ryan Rogers described their long-awaited wedding day at Leahton Park Texas Longhorns in Charters Towers on May 21.
The couple met at Sam's 21st in Townsville where Ryan instantly fell head over heels.
But Ben, his now best man, told Ryan he was "punching" and bet him a carton of beer that he couldn't win over her heart.
Nine years later, the pair officially tied the knot and Ryan made sure to remind Ben of that in his wedding speech.
With their wedding party and daughter Tori, the couple exchanged vows in the garden at Leahton Park and celebrated with guests who had travelled a long way to finally see the nuptials take place.
"Ryan is far from the romantic so I didn't take him for serious when he asked [to marry me]," Sam said.
"He was sitting on our veranda and just said to me, 'Sam wanna get married?'. I looked at him and laughed and said, 'Yeah right' as we had been together for nine years already and already had one child, it felt liked we had be married and was something I had long given up on hoping for.
"He had a shocked look and said, 'I'm serious' I felt instantly bad and said, 'Of course.'"
Sam grew up near Georgetown while Ryan hails from Abergowrie, but they are creating a life together at Elwell, south of Prairie.
The bride wore Wedding Gowns By Melinda while Ryan and the groomsmen were dressed by Titleys and Co and the bridesmaids were in The Gown House dresses.
Regancy Jewellery in Townsville handled the bling, Flowers In The Towers were also used while the cake was from Frosted CT.
Jess Boyden was the celebrant, MD Picnics and Christine Lane sorted the food and the music was from Karisma.
Sally Batt Photography captured all of the moments from the day on camera.
While not too much has changed since they got married, they described it as the best day of their lives and a memory they will both never forget.
