Callide Dawson beef carcase competition presentation dinner was held in Biloela on Friday night, with around 140 producers and industry representatives in attendance.
Now in it's 34th year, the comp accumulated 520 entries, including 207 grass fed and 313 grain fed entries drawn from the Callide and Dawson regions.
Check out our photos from the evening.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report on the Callide Dawson Beef Carcase competition in the July 28 edition.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
