Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Conroy family sells Charolais steers at Toogoolawah weaner sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Conroy family has often sold cattle at Toogoolawah, however there was something different about their offering at Friday's weaner sale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.