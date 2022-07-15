THE Conroy family has often sold cattle at Toogoolawah, however there was something different about their offering at Friday's weaner sale.
For Mitchell and Tammye Conroy, the sale was the first since the recent passing of their father and husband Michael and they did him proud with offerings of Charolais-cross steers and heifers.
The steers were the first pen sold of the 3000-head strong yarding at Friday's sale and were a highlight of the heavy weaner steer category, selling for $1520 a head.
"This was dad's sale, he often brought cattle here, so it's quite special for us to be selling here as well," vendor Mitchell Conroy said.
The pen set a solid trend for the remainder of the category, which was dominated by Charolais and Charolais-cross cattle, which reached a top of more than $1700/hd.
Most pens of heavy Euro-cross weaner steers ranged in price from about $1250 to about $1650.
It was a similar story for offerings of heavy weaner Angus, Limousin and Charbray steers, which ranged in price from about $1380 to $1610.
Lighter weaner steers were slightly dearer, driven by demand from local restockers and processors, with most pens selling for more than $1600.
Prices were slightly back from the previous weaner sale on July 4, which was delayed due to rain, at which most of the general run of steers made $1900 to $2100.
The majority of Charolais and Charolais-cross heavy weaner steers reached $1700 to $1800, while other breeds also sold well, ranging in price from $1600 to $1750 depending on quality.
Early offerings of weaner heifers were selling for similar prices to steers, with the majority of the yarding ranging in price from about $1350 to $1600.
Much like the steers, some stand out pens attracted prices greater than $1700, while a few lines sold for less than the $1300.
Unlike the steer category, prices for heifers from the previous weaner sale stabilised as most sold for $1600 to $1700 at the previous sale, however, there was a bigger range in prices on Friday.
The sale was conducted by Shepherdson and Boyd, Toogoolawah.
