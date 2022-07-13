FUTURE Hereford breeders, cattle judges and paraders participated in the Herefords Australia National Youth Expo at Wodonga last week.
There were 79 competitors from three Australian states and New Zealand who underwent education learning everything from how to make rope halters to clipping demonstrations, a farm visit and junior judging, paraders and cattle class competitions.
This was the first expo to be held since 2019 due to COVID-19 cancellations.
RESULTS: PARADERS
Champion pee wee: Elsie Stevens
Reserve Champion pee wee: Samuel Guy
Champion junior: Sam Garvin
Reserve Champion junior: Max White
Champion intermediates: Mitchell Taylor
Reserve Champion intermediates: Alexie Carmichael
Champion senior: William Van Gerd
Reserve Champion senior: Lillian Oke
Grand Champion: Sam Garvin (back to back winner from the last expo in 2019)
CATTLE CLASS
Junior champion heifer: Kianma Matchless S006 exhibited by Ella McWilliam & Dusty Keeble
Reserve junior champion heifer: Sugarloaf Jewell S163 exhibited by Layne Klippel
Senior champion heifer: LLANDILLO JULIE S24 exhibited by Max White
Senior reserve champion heifer: LLANDILLO GLADIOLA S16 exhibited by Harrison Guy
Grand Champion heifer: Llandillo Julie S24 exhibited by Max White
Champion bred and owned: Tondara Novelty 174 exhibited by Thomas Holt
Reserve champion bred and owned: Shotgun Elsa Q004 exhibited by Skye Hubbard
Champion Futurity Female: Tondara Miss Sooner 161 Q005 and her six-month-old heifer calf Tondara Novelty 192 exhibited by Thomas Holt.
Reserve Champion Futurity Female: 2019 drop Shotgun Elsa Q004 and her five-month-old heifer calf Shotgun Elsa T001 exhibited by Skye Hubbard.
Champion bull: Llandillo Soldier S42 exhibited by William Van Gend
Reserve champion bull: Sugarloaf Scratchy S160 exhibited by Sarah White
Champion commerical: Glendan Park Sirloin S082 exhibited by Georgia Wragge
Reserve commercial: Shotgun Snowball S100 exhibited by Lily Gavenlock.
Supreme Exhibit: Llandillo Julie S24 exhibited by Max White
JUNIOR JUDGING
Champion pee wee: Lucy Godbolt
Reserve Champion pee wee: Jake Lawton
Champion junior: Henry Brewer
Reserve champion junior: Sam Garvin
Champion intermediate: Thomas Holt
Reserve champion intermediate: Lily Gavenlock
Champion senior: Will Van Gend
Reserve champion senior: Janet Cantwell
Grand Champion: Mitchell Taylor
HERDSMAN
Champion pee wee: Elsie Stevens
Reserve champion pee wee: Hayden Tarlinton
Champion junior: Sam Garvin
Reserve junior champion: Max White in reserve
Champion intermediate: Mitchell Taylor
Reserve champion intermediate: Thomas Holt
Champion senior: Lillian Oke
Reserve champion senior: Lisa Bonenkamp
Grand champion: William Van Gend
SPECIAL AWARDS
Youth President's award: Georgia Wragge
Jason Sutherland Award: William Van Gend
Most Potential Breeder: Katie Kerby
Herefords Australia travel scholarships: Brittany Abbott and Janet Cantwell
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
