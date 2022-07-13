Numbers jump at Roma for annual RFDS charity sale

It was all happening at the Roma store sale this week, as a huge yarding and plenty of interest made it the perfect day for the Royal Flying Doctor Service charity sale.
Numbers rose by 4000, with a yarding of 7300 head, showcasing several big runs of quality local cattle, as well as a couple of lines from north-west Queensland and New South Wales.
Despite the bigger crowd and increasing demand, prices eased across most categories in comparison to previous weeks, particularly amongst weaner cattle.
In the breakdown from MLA; lightweight restocker steers made to 654.2c/kg for an average of 593c/kg, down by 52c on last week. Steers between 280 and 330kg eased by almost a dollar, reaching a top of 620.2c/kg and an average of 559c/kg. Steers in the 330 to 400kg category sold to feedlotters for a top of 568.2c/kg and an average of 521c/kg, while those sold to restockers made to 600.2c/kg. Feeder steers over 400kg were in a larger supply this week, making to 528.2c/kg and averaging 493c/kg.
Lightweight heifers reached a top of 556.2c/kg and an average of 523c/kg, holding firm on last week's prices, while those in the 280 to 330kg bracket, sold to restockers, topped at 554c/kg, averaging 488c/kg. Medium weight heifers returning to the paddock made to 488c/kg, while medium weight feeders saw a top of 495c/kg and an average of 457c/kg. Heavyweight heifers sold to feedlotters at a top of 482.2c/kg.
Grown steers were down by 10c/kg, making to 398.2c/kg and averaging 380c/kg, as grown heifers topped at 386c/kg. Heavy store cows sold to 315.2c/kg, averaging 311c/kg. Medium weight cows sold to processors topped at 335c/kg and averaged 326c/kg, up by 5c on last week, while heavyweight cows over 520kg made to 350c/kg, averaging 345c/kg, also up by 7c/kg.
Longtime vendors Cowan and Helen Keys, Skygrove Pty Ltd Yurnga Taroom, were very pleased with the sale of their steers at this week's sale.
Mr and Mrs Keys sold 274 head, with 173 Brangus cross steers, 88 Droughtmaster cross steers, and 13 Droughtmaster cross steers averaging 583.85c/kg, with an average return of $1584.92/head.
The couple also generously donated full profits from one of their steers to the RFDS, which sold for 550c/kg, returning $2420 tot he charity.
GDL Taroom agent Graeme McAdam said that the Keys family were loyal supporters of the Roma sale and their quality steers were always in high demand each year.
The Guthrie family, Baroona Injune, also had a good day out at the sale, selling 83 Santa Gertrudis cross steers and 38 Angus cross steers for an average of 532.29c/kg, with an average return of $1974.30/head, while the 95 Angus cross heifers averaged 542.50c/kg, returning 1,670.90/head.
Nick Guthrie said that the family don't usually attend the sale, typically holding onto their cattle for feeders, but they decided to try something different this year due to a good season.
In the largest run of the day, the Shapcott family of Reynella Charleville sold 468 Droughtmaster Cross Steers to a top of 516.2c/kg, at 436kg, making $2,255.40/head, with the whole 468 averaging 500c/kg, at 452kg, making $2,261.97/head.
