Roma store sale sees largest yarding of the year at RFDS charity sale

By Clare Adcock
July 13 2022 - 1:00am
Numbers jump at Roma for annual RFDS charity sale

It was all happening at the Roma store sale this week, as a huge yarding and plenty of interest made it the perfect day for the Royal Flying Doctor Service charity sale.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

