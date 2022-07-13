Numbers jump at Roma for annual RFDS charity sale

In the breakdown from MLA; lightweight restocker steers made to 654.2c/kg for an average of 593c/kg, down by 52c on last week. Steers between 280 and 330kg eased by almost a dollar, reaching a top of 620.2c/kg and an average of 559c/kg. Steers in the 330 to 400kg category sold to feedlotters for a top of 568.2c/kg and an average of 521c/kg, while those sold to restockers made to 600.2c/kg. Feeder steers over 400kg were in a larger supply this week, making to 528.2c/kg and averaging 493c/kg.