Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Around the Ring: Innisfail show prime cattle results

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated July 12 2022 - 10:06pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dell Patterson with relatives of life member George Perkins presenting the Bully Brown Memorial Trophy for junior exhibitor to Mackenzie Bartlett and reserve champion Savannah Mortimer.

RECENT rain could not deter more than a raft of local exhibitors from flocking to the annual Innisfail show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.