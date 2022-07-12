RECENT rain could not deter more than a raft of local exhibitors from flocking to the annual Innisfail show.
The prime cattle competition once again proved popular, attracting more than 12 exhibitors across six categories as well as junior competitions.
Advertisement
All exhibitors were keen to impress competition judge Keely Edwards during the event on July 7.
Most successful exhibitor: GAG Pastoral, Mena Creek.
Heaviest beast of show: GAG Pastoral.
Grand champion beast of show: Bartlett Contracting.
Reserve grand champion beast of show: GAG Pastoral.
Champion pen of fat cattle: Bartlett Contracting.
Reserve champion pen of fat cattle: GAG Pastoral.
Pen of three steers or bullock suitable for JAP ox Trade: Bartlett Contracting.
Champion junior exhibitor: Mackenzie Bartlett.
Reserve junior champion exhibitor: Savannah Mortimer.
Champion single heavyweight steer or bullock: Bartlett Contracting.
Champion pen of three six tooth bullocks: Bartlett Contracting.
Champion pen of three three-to-four tooth steers: RG Gardner.
Champion pen of three four-tooth-and-under heifers: GAG Pastoral.
Champion pen of three two-tooth steers: GAG Pastoral.
Champion single milk-tooth heifer: Ti Tree Farming.
Read Also:
Advertisement
Agricultural Shows Australia is encouraging exhibitors at shows across the country to complete online courses aimed at creating awareness of animal welfare and handling standards.
Developed in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment, the courses are targeted at exhibitors and judges with much of the focus on animal handling, animal welfare, show ring ethics, safety and animal wellbeing.
The free courses can be accessed via agshowsaustralia.thinkific.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.