PRODUCERS from across the state have flocked to an annual goat field day at the Longreach showgrounds in the hopes of improving their flocks.
FarmGate Auctions' Getting Ahead With Goats Field Day not only attracted established goat producers but several prospective goat graziers as well.
Featuring a variety of guest speakers, last Wednesday's field day covered topics such as feed, production and support for new producers.
Helping coordinate the field was Steve Maunder, LRW, Flagstone Creek, who said the event was getting better every year.
"The genetics we had on display this year were just fantastic," Mr Maunder said.
"A lot of people in that part of the state are getting into the goat industry and are looking to push ahead, which is where this field day comes in.
"The event gives people the opportunity to see what's out there and ask any questions they might have, not just of experts but other producers who may have come across the same questions they have."
Mr Maunder said the line-up of guest speakers was a true highlight of the day.
"We had Moonie-based domestic processor Brian and Keeleigh Allport along to talk about their business model, where they've come from and what they've done," he said.
"There was also a representative from Top Country Feed who brought up some really interesting points about supplementary feeding of goats and cattle.
"As well as that, we had some really good presentations about what kinds of industry loans and government grants are on the table at the moment.
"It really showed that there is a lot things out there and events like these are invaluable for not just people already in the industry, but for people looking get into it as well."
Capping off the field day was an online goat sale hosted by FarmGate Auctions, of which 45 of the 64 goats on offer have been sold to a top of $1050.
