Horses might not have been able to take to the racetrack at Ilfracombe on Saturday but that didn't worry the big crowd enjoying the sun at the phantom race meeting held in its stead.
Thanks to rain damage, the club had to call off the horse racing part of its once-a-year meeting but held the first ever Dundonald Grazing and J Callaghan Ilfracombe sheep races instead, raising money for syndicates and the race club in the process.
Of course, the famous Wellshot Hotel All Breeds Undie Run topped the day off, after on-course betting that really hit the spot for punters, along with all-day live entertainment, and a jewel tones Fashion on the Field display.
There was no opportunity to reschedule the Willowie Cup meeting to a neighbouring race club, as none were available due to recent rainfall in the area, and additional races have been added to upcoming race meetings in the central west, at Blackall on July 16 and Longreach on July 23.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
