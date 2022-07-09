A mob of cyclists have taken to the revamped South Burnett rail trail for the 2022 Taste the Trail event.
Riders braved the icy cold wind and sub-zero temperatures, jumping on their bikes and hopping between pop-up food stalls in Kingaroy, Wooroolin, Tingoora and Wondai, with some even enjoying a cheeky vino along the way.
Event organiser Jason Ford said they had reversed the route this year, starting in Kingaroy and finishing up in Wondai, to avoid the heavy headwind that battered riders in previous years.
The event coincided with local icon Farm 2 Fork's first birthday celebration, where producers caught up for a barbecue and enjoyed a locally raised pork sausage sanga.
