THOUSANDS of dollars worth of cattle have been stolen from a property in the border region of Queensland and NSW.
Police are investigating the theft of five heifers from a Tenterfield property, which are estimated to be valued at about $10,000.
Investigators believe the heifers were stolen from the Tarban Road property, near the Tenterfield Airport and New England Highway, some time between Monday, June 27 and Thursday, June 30 this year.
The theft comes as cattle prices across the country continue to remain at near-record high levels, incentivising opportunistic thieves to look to cash in.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to come forward by contacting the Tenterfield Police Station on 6739 8540 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
