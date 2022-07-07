Motorcyclist dead after collision with kangaroo

A man has died after a kangaroo struck a motorcycle at Womalilla, west of Mitchell on Thursday evening.
Police say their Initial investigations show that just after 7:30pm, the man was riding an off-road motorcycle north along Middle Road before colliding with the kangaroo.
The collision threw the man from the vehicle, where he sustained critical injuries.
Emergency services treated the 48-year-old Womalilla man at the scene, but he was declared deceased.
The kangaroo was also located deceased.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and will prepare a report for the coroner.
