Local Mitchell man dies in motorcycle fatality

Updated July 7 2022 - 9:03pm, first published 8:50pm
Motorcyclist dead after collision with kangaroo

A man has died after a kangaroo struck a motorcycle at Womalilla, west of Mitchell on Thursday evening.

