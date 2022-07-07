Finally, Queensland cops a run of dry weather

IT may have been unthinkable given the seemingly unprecedented drought that continued well into the 2020s across parts of Australia, but Queensland farmers are now looking forward to a run of dry weather.
The latest mapping from the Bureau of Meteorology shows almost no rain for the Sunshine State for the next eight days, and possibly through to at least the end of August.
The 'almost no rain' excludes south east Queensland coast, parts of the Southern Downs, and the northern east coast of Cape York Peninsula, which may receive a possible 1mm (see map above).
Not that evaporation rates are going to help dry out waterlogged paddocks and get both harvesting and planting machinery back into action any time soon.
BoM says temperatures are set to continue to be near or below average, with southern Queensland in line for morning fogs.
The official weather forecaster's climate outlooks for July and August show limited rain in Queensland during July and August. However, the mapping shows some handy totals over the three month August to October period (see map above).
BoM says there is currently a surface trough extending over the Coral Sea and northern Tasman Sea into a low near the northern NSW coast. The trough and low will move east over the next few days.
A high moving into the Great Australian Bight extends a ridge over most of the state, which will move slowly east over the next few days, maintaining a cool southerly air flow over southern Queensland.
The high will weaken as it moves over south eastern Australia on Sunday, BoM says.
