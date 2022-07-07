Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Finally, Queensland cops a run of dry weather

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 7 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland is set to experience a run of dry weather, possibly through to the end of August. Picture - BoM

IT may have been unthinkable given the seemingly unprecedented drought that continued well into the 2020s across parts of Australia, but Queensland farmers are now looking forward to a run of dry weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.