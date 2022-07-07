A $1.3m funding injection has been welcomed as crucial in assisting the Australian Workers Heritage Centre at Barcaldine with its ongoing operations.
The announcement of the money was described by Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe as assisting the Workers Heritage Centre with exhibition upgrades and operational and maintenance costs, to secure jobs and enhance Queensland's lifestyle.
"The Australian Workers Heritage Centre is a unique outback Queensland visitor experience with a special place in Australia's pre-federation history," Mr Hinchliffe said.
"Barcaldine was at the centre of the Great Shearers' Strike back in 1891, which was the catalyst for the direction of Australia's modern Labor movement.
"And the Australian Workers Heritage Centre is the country's largest facility dedicated to honouring the nation's workers.
"Built around a museum, the Australian Workers Heritage Centre is home to some 14 buildings and 22 displays.
"This fascinating place is a favourite with visitors to Barcaldine and Queensland's outback.
"The Australian Workers Heritage Centre is a reminder of workers' long struggle for better working conditions."
A multi-million redevelopment of the centre was opened by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in 2021.
AWHC management committee member David Kerrigan said the funding support would be crucial in assisting with the centre's ongoing operations and ensuring it continues to play its part in supporting other tourist attractions in the region.
"It will play a key role in ensuring the continuity of our centre is secure and provide the catalyst for the progressive development and expansion of the Australian Workers Heritage Centre," he said.
The money is conditional on the development of a business case, and is part of the government's $27.4 million Regional Tourism Recovery Program.
Mr Hinchliffe said is was part of reshaping the state's visitor economy towards 2032, as recommended by the independent Tourism Industry Reference Panel.
"We're building a pipeline of great visitor experiences and legacy events on Queensland's green and gold runway to 2032."
In the year to December 2021, visitors delivered more than $596 million for outback Queensland's tourism economy.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
