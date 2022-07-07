Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Funding of $1.3m assists Australian Workers Heritage Centre at Barcaldine

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 7 2022 - 12:24am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new entrance to the Australian Workers Heritage Centre in Barcaldine. Picture: supplied

A $1.3m funding injection has been welcomed as crucial in assisting the Australian Workers Heritage Centre at Barcaldine with its ongoing operations.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.