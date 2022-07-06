Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

South-East strawberry season delayed by constant drenching

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 6 2022 - 8:00am
Mandy Schultz of LuvaBerry farm, Wamuran, said that the wet weather has made it difficult for the strawberries to grow as well as they usually do in winter.

While the above average rainfall has brought joy to graziers across the state, it has wreaked havoc for many in the horticultural industry, including strawberry farmers in South East Queensland.

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

