A group of Queensland MP's met with local landholders and various industry groups at the Roma store sale on Tuesday morning to discuss the implications of the Animal Care and Protection Amendment Bill 2022.
Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald, Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden and Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington travelled to the Roma store sale to meet with Member for Warrego Ann Leahy, members of the Maranoa Regional and Balonne Shire Councils, AgForce and Southern Queensland Landscapes, along with graziers from Roma and surrounding areas.
The major issue discussed throughout the meeting was the intention to ban the use of yellow phosphorus, commonly known as CSSP or SAP, as a tool to cull feral pigs, something which has been common practice amongst producers in the area for many decades.
The argument against the use of SAP suggests that it produces an "unkind death," due to the time that it takes for the animal to die after consuming the poison.
However, it was discussed during the meeting that there has not been any substantial evidence to prove that the use of SAP is more or less humane than that of other available poisons.
The point was raised that since the use of SAP to kill feral pigs was banned in New South Wales, producers have been "in a world of trouble" trying to control the pests, particularly with the population skyrocketing after drought-breaking rainfall in many areas.
Roma graziers Cam Collier and Sharon Purcell said that it was unreasonable for the use of SAP to be banned without an alternative solution being offered to producers, particularly considering that usage of the other widely-used poison, sodium monofluoroacetate or 1080, is strictly monitored and often only available through local council.
"They're trying their hardest to take another card out of a management pack to get rid of pigs and I don't understand that at all," Mr Collier said.
"The difference I see with 1080 compared to SAP is we've got to organise government employees, we've got to work to their schedule, we've got to drive hundreds of kilometres to get our grain, baits and poison prepared, so we can't do it when we need to and it's just making more work.
"So unless they're prepared to give 1080 to the cockies to administer, don't take SAP away."
"You've got to have options for people and make the best decision on the option that works for them in their environment and their property," Ms Purcell said.
If you take choices away you just reduce the effectiveness of the control.
"The key messaging has to be about how the agricultural industry and the guardians of the land are protecting the country from biosecurity threats, and they should be given every possible tool available to them, not have the tools reduced. It's pretty simple."
The group unanimously agreed that it would be unreasonable to ban the usage of SAP without providing a different solution for producers and AgForce Regional President Ken Syme made the suggestion that the sub-committee seek funding options for research into alternative products.
Biosecurity was a major talking point amongst attendees, with concerns being raised over the likelihood of major disease outbreaks that may affect human health if the feral pig population is not adequately controlled, such as foot and mouth, Japanese encephalitis and leptospirosis,
MP Deb Frecklington said that there is a great onus on producers to reduce biosecurity risks, considering the dwindling funds which are allocated by the State Government for such issues.
"That is one of the concerns as well, outside of this bill in particular, that the biosecurity budget in Queensland just keeps reducing and it's just not keeping up with what it needs to be, given the risks that biosecurity poses to producers," Ms Frecklington said.
Southern Queensland Landscapes CEO Paul McDonald expressed his concerns that the ban on SAP would seriously hinder efforts to eradicate feral pigs across Queensland, which he says are ultimately ineffective unless 75 per cent of the population are successfully culled.
Other issues to come out of the proposed amendment bill included the use of pronged dog collars and restraint devices, as well as the transportation of dogs on vehicle trays.
KAP Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter announced today his objection to these prohibitions, as well as the proposed blanket bans on pest animal poisons.
Mr Katter said that there was a lack of evidence to suggest that banning pronged dog collars would provide any benefits to their welfare and training.
He also suggested that funding for current control methods for feral pigs, such as baiting, trapping and shooting, was "manifestly inadequate".
"I am concerned the State Development and Regional Industries Committee (SDRIC) has failed to adequately address evidence from the public consultation that undermines the validity of blanket bans on the use of certain poisons on pest animals, and using or possessing a pronged dog collar," he said.
Mr Katter also raised his concerns over the RSPCA's suitability as the delegated authority in enforcing the Animal Care and Protection Act, suggesting that locally-run, independent animal welfare organisations were often far more effective in protecting, rehabilitating and re-homing animals in need.
"These groups should be considered as conduits in improving animal welfare in our state and the Queensland Government should make efforts to empower and potentially fund these groups where appropriate," he said.
