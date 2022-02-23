Warwick Saleyards to undergo upgrade

The Warwick Saleyards will undergo a $4.5 million redevelopment as part of a number of funding announcements made by the federal government yesterday.

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announced the saleyards would now be better equipped to open up new yards, install new roofing and build a new canteen.

Mr Littleproud said the Warwick Saleyards upgrade would support the recovery of primary producers in the region.

Also read: Sustainable future secured for Warwick saleyards

Also read: Queensland saleyards are spending big on upgrades

"The economic and social benefits of saleyards directly impact at the saleyards site as well as the local businesses and greater community," Mr Littleproud said.

"All stakeholders within the saleyards supply chain, including buyers, sellers, livestock selling agents, transport operators, employees and most importantly the livestock will benefit from this development."

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi welcomed the funding announcement.

"The Warwick Saleyards has been a major pillar in the identity of the Southern Downs for nearly 60 years and plays an important part in connecting our rural and agricultural community," he said.

"It was critically important to us to obtain funding to progress the redevelopment project and ensure a sustainable and competitive market position for our saleyards.

"Today's major funding announcement by the Australian government gives the facility's future clarity and certainty and shores up jobs and economic growth for our region."

Mr Pennisi also acknowledged and commended the hard work and commitment of the Warwick Saleyards Advisory Committee and Council staff, which has culminated in this milestone announcement.

A $44,440 grant was also given to the Condamine Headwaters Landcare Group's training program for Cultural Burning for Healthy Country, and $28,500 to support the grand parade at Stanthorpe's 2022 Apple & Grape Harvest Festival.



The three projects were successful under the Australian government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

