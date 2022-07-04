It's a tale of two farms when it comes to the recent rainfall across Queensland.
Those who have been dry - especially graziers in western Queensland - are welcoming the wet and the boost to their grass country.
Farmers with a crop of wheat, barley or oats in are also welcoming a drink, however, those yet to finish harvesting summer crops or start seeding a winter crop are being frustrated by the weather.
In the past week, the highest total was 243mm recorded at Topaz, which sits between Atherton and Innisfail.
Heading south, Robyn Crocker at Wirralie Station, north of Mt Coolon, received 116mm in the last three days.
Nearby at Nebo, Debbie Bates at Tolsworth Station had 41mm on Friday night.
On the Central Highlands, grower Renee Anderson is experiencing the wettest June-July in six years, receiving an unseasonal 45mm in the last two days.
About 80 per cent of farmers in her area have finished cotton picking, but she is only halfway through her December-planted 205ha crop.
"It's tricky. I would say most farmers really love rain - it just can often happen at the most inopportune moments," Mrs Anderson said.
"We've picked one farm and we're going to start the other one, but it's not quite ready. We did a couple of runs - there's still leaf on it and some bolls yet to open.
"It will take a few weeks to get back into the paddock to avoid compaction and spreading weeds."
But Mrs Anderson said she was looking at the positives, with the rain helping to reduce reliance on irrigation for the next crop.
"We're going into another season of 0pc allocation [from Fairbairn Dam], but this rain will fill the profiles on that fallow land. It means we're not doing a pre-water, which often can use 1.5ML or up to 2ML to do a profile fill," she said.
"It's just been a really interesting season. I'd call it a mixed bag of some absolutely exceptional cotton from early season planted crop. This very last stuff that's waiting to be picked will probably be what you would expect from this time of the year."
Down to the South Burnett and Southern Downs, Carolyn Stone, west of Kingaroy, received 33mm over three days, while Jock Burns at Karara near Warwick received 22mm on Saturday.
"This should kick the oats along a bit. It's been a bit dry of late," Mr Burns posted on the Who Got Rain Queensland? Facebook page.
Looking ahead, BoM says an upper trough will move east across central Queensland on Tuesday, extending a rain band over coastal parts of eastern Queensland. There will be a slight to medium chance of showers about the southern interior and mostly sunny elsewhere.
For Wednesday, a slight to medium chance of showers about coastal parts of eastern Queensland south of Bowen is predicted, increasing to a medium to high chance about the southeastern interior.
Later in the week, there's a slight to medium chance of showers about southeastern parts of the state on Thursday, then a slight chance of showers in the southeast on Friday.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
