Graincorp silos hit the market

Graincorp has listed one of its disused silo sites for lease, offering 16,000 tonnes of grain storage across 5.14ha.
The grain handler is looking for expressions of interest in its Baigin silos, located just north of Jimbour on the Western Downs.
Advertisement
Situated on a 51,400sq m block along the rail track, the lease agreement includes 11,300t of silo capacity and 4800t of shed storage.
A Graincorp spokesperson said the site would suit a local grower seeking additional storage.
"We're looking to lease it out for a couple of years ideally, and it would be perfect for a local grower to use the storage facilities, particularly with what looks like another strong harvest on the horizon," they said.
Expressions of interest close August 31.
Read more
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.