Goondiwindi region proposes pest management changes

Goondiwindi Regional Council is considering changing the way it allocates its pest management spending.
The proposed changes would allocate a higher budget towards the council's coordinated baiting program, which targets invasive pest species such as pigs, foxes, and wild dogs, and also towards the renewal of the check fence.
However, funds would be redistributed from council's current spend on wild dog bounties, trapping services and check fence inspections.
In the Goondiwindi Region, the check fence is also maintained solely by council, which has typically allocated about $80,000 each year towards renewal, equating to about 5km or 2pc per year.
However, much of the fence is nearing the end of its life, with some sections up to around 60 years old and in urgent need of increased investment.
Councillor and rural services portfolio holder Susie Kelly said the proposed changes aimed to make council's local pest animal management more equitable for residents and more sustainable for council.
"The aim of these proposals is to encourage a fairer, more coordinated approach to pest management and ensure better outcomes for the community as a whole," Ms Kelly said.
Council's role in local pest animal management is primarily strategic - to support and mentor the community, rather than to undertake pest control on private land.
Goondiwindi region wild dog advisory committee member and Cement Mills grazier Lyndon "Sandy" Batterham, Carbean, said the proposed changes needed to be considered given council budgetary constraints.
"We're looking at working out how to get the best bang for your buck, but at this stage nothing's set in stone," Mr Batterham said.
"My opinion is that bounties aren't good value for money because they've been infiltrated by people who bring dogs in from outside the council area and get the higher bounty.
"It's going to wreck it for everyone really and it's not really fair on the Goondiwindi Council and I think local people in the council area appreciate that. It could be one of those things that's going to be phased out.
"I'd like to see them concentrate more on getting more new fencing up rather than pay a bounty."
Additionally, Mr Batterham said more funding was needed for 1080 (sodium fluoroacetate) poison and that would be at the top of his agenda going forward.
"We don't get a lot of support from government with pest control and if we fail to control wild pigs, we could have a real issue."
Rural landholders are encouraged to give their feedback to council's natural resources management officer who will be available throughout July in Goondiwindi, Inglewood and Texas.
Alternatively, residents can also have their say through an online survey.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
