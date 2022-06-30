Rockhampton's Junior Beef Show continues to grow from strength to strength, paving a pathway for the next generation of beef industry leaders.
The cattle handling school has become a popular attraction for kids during the June-July school holidays, drawing more than 100 students from across Queensland and NSW annually.
The three-day event will wrap up on Thursday night, with a presentation dinner, with broad ribbons and prizes awarded to the winners in the led steer competition, junior judges, paraders and memorial awards.
