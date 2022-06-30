Queensland Country Life
Strong attendance at Rockhampton's Junior Beef Show | Photos

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:09am, first published 6:00am
Rockhampton's Junior Beef Show continues to grow from strength to strength, paving a pathway for the next generation of beef industry leaders.

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

