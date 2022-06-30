A Droughtmaster led steer exhibited by Redbank Cattle Co has taken out this year's Central Queensland Carcase Classic hoof component competition.
The event was held inconjunction with the Junior Beef Show held at the Rockhampton showgrounds on Thursday.
The led steer hoof and hook class nine competition saw 22 led steers from across Central Queensland converge into the show ring for Brett Coombe of Roxborough Brahmans, Moura, to judge the class.
The top led steer, Redbank Axel, weighed 590 kilograms and was exhibited by Ken Rutherford of Redskin Droughtmasters, Redbank Cattle Co at Morinish,
Second place went to a Brahman steer called Wylie Coyote, who weighed 620kg, and was exhibited by the Rockhampton Grammar School.
Fresh off his Central Queensland led steer show success, exhibitor Ken Rutherford said Redbank Axel was out of a stud bull, and has the perfect balance between yield and the quality component.
"We're own a grass fattening operation at 80km north west of Rockhampton," he said.
"He's done well in the past couple of shows he's competed in, and he's just a good, middle of the road steer, with plenty of coverage and muscle on him.
"We've always had led steers, ever since the Rockhampton show brought them in, and it's always pleasing to compete.
"It'll be very interesting to see the end result and how (Axel) goes on the hook."
In his address to the crowd, judge Brett Coombe said it was an exceptional lineup of steers on display.
"This top steer had just so much thickness about him and I know he's been finished on grain but he's got enough cover there," Mr Coombe said.
"The Brahman steer in second place, he might not have the eye muscles that the first steer has, but I just admired him for the size and growth he's got.
"We want that 14 to 20mm fat in these steers needs the years and I believe that both of those first two steers will fit the market pretty right, they're going to dress around that 320 to 340kg, which is what we want.
"The third steer, I was thinking he might have been a bit of a boutique type steer, but he's got enough fat on him, plenty of thickness and I thought he deserved his place up the top there."
Mr Coombe said having cattle that are a bit more middle of the road that mature a bit earlier, was ideal.
"It's very important to hav cattle that are a bit more middle of the road that mature a bit earlier," he said.
"We've got to have animals that mature early so they put down some fat."
Mr Coombe also acknowledged the CQ Carcase Classic committee for continuing their support of junior beef.
"It's certainly been a good add on for us and we certainly appreciate the fact that you bring cattle here and for the kids that want to actually look at cattle get killed and how that hang up," he said.
"It's really great because the feedback you get from this type of competition is something you're you won't find anywhere else."
The led steers will killed this week, with the overall CQ Carcase Classic results to be announced at a presentation dinner on Friday July 22 in Rockhampton.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
