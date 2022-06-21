Queensland Country Life
Brangus cows and calves reach $3180 at Eumundi

June 21 2022 - 12:00am
Brangus cows and calves sold for $3180 at Eumundi.

There were 277 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. The market remained solid throughout.

