There were 277 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday. The market remained solid throughout.
Gerald Carseldine, Wamuran, sold Brangus cows and calves for $3180. Kanmond Pty Ltd, Lake MacDonald, sold Brangus cows and calves for $2960 and a line of Brangus cows for $2140. James Porter, Pomona, sold Brahman cows for $2140 and $1940.
Advertisement
Amalu Pty Ltd, Conondale, sold Speckle Park heifer calves for $1220. Jan and Russ Munro, Brooloo, sold Senepol calves, with steers making $1575 and $1395, and heifers $1130. Lynnette Whitfield, Kandangar, sold a line of Droughtmaster heifers for $1700.
Hazel Woods, Obi Obi, sold Droughtmaster calves, with steers making $1395 and heifers $1180. Greg Pearson, Moy Pocket, sold Limousin heifers for $1640 and Brahman heifers for $1500. John and Deborah Davis, Dulong, sold a Droughtmaster steer for $2400.
Gary Alford, Gympie, sold Brahman cows for $2400 and $2140. Brad Gray, Eumundi, sold Angus vealer heifers for $1480. Glenroy Speckle Park, Kenilworth, sold Speckle Park steer calves for $1450 and $1405. Sherron Wauchope, Brooloo, sold Brahman cows for $2190.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.