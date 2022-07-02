Why ag needs to embrace this four letter word more

There's a four letter word we need more people embracing.
It can be enjoyed alone, but it's rarely ever meaningful. In fact, this same resource that is used to drive business profits through increased efficiencies and analysis can be leveraged for the benefit of the entire agricultural industry.
The message we keep being told is that we need to share our stories. Data provides a great opportunity to do this purposefully.
Over a century ago, Mark Twain said, "never let the truth get in the way of a good story". In an era of 'fake news' and social media changing how and what stories are shared, agriculture can't progress it's narrative by just sharing information.
We've moved past the ability to simply provide facts and establish connections between them to persuade others.
We are constantly reminded of our social licence obligations and that all smart phones are mini production devices that should be embraced. But their use should come with a warning.
Once in the public domain our stories are open to scrutiny and dissection.
In this social media age we can share our own stories. But industry needs that same ability to collate, analyse and put into context the data that is being collected.
Data can help influence how people see a topic, but selectively including or excluding information will result in a loss of trust once found out. Lies, or distortions, are eventually found out.
In being transparent with data, there is no room for censorship.
Individuals, businesses, advocacy groups the government are just a few names that spring to mind of those tracking what agriculture is doing.
Mark Twain also said, "Data is like garbage. You'd better know what you are going to do with it before you collect it".
Just as we shouldn't make decisions based on outdated data that no longer applies, we must ensure we have the ability to analyse and share the most up-to-date information so that we can draw out the stories the data is telling us.
We must also be prepared to accept the story and adjust our mindset where necessary.
Data analysis tells a story. Sharing our stories can be used to explain the data and why it matters. The best stories speak to people.
Sharing data stories ensure the complex operating environment can be explained with clarity, certainty and efficiency.
So what's your four letter word of choice today?
- Brigid Price, Rural Resources.
