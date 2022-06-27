Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

Advice on how to background cattle in Queensland

By Future Beef
June 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lowesby cattle at Rolleston surrounding an Optiweigh unit in the paddock, which helps to identify when the cattle are ready to market.

FutureBeef asked Queensland graziers Ian McCamley and Bruce Mayne how they operated their backgrounding businesses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.