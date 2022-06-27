Authorities have launched an investigation into a potentially harmful environmental situation at an abattoir on the Darling Downs.
The Department of Environment and Science has confirmed it is looking into the 'potential emission of effluent' from an Oakey-based meat processing operation.
According to the department, the company contacted it on June 22 about a potential discharge into a drainage line on abattoir land and compliance officers inspected the site the next day.
"[Officers] have taken water samples as part of the investigation to determine if any harm has been caused to the nearby environment," a DES spokesperson said.
"The department has not required the abattoir to cease operations and further potential effluent releases are being contained by the abattoir."
Investigations are ongoing.
NH Foods, owner of Oakey Beef Exports, has been contacted for comment.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
