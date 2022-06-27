Aspiring horse riders under the age of 21 were in the spotlight as campdrafting action continued across the state on the weekend.
Weengallon hosted their annual Junior Campdraft and Rodeo, an exclusive event for competitors under 21 years of age, which attracted nominations from New South Wales and Queensland for the two days of competition.
The event was proudly sponsored by the Harold Boot Company and stock were donated by Tim and Mary Turvey and Paul and Melissa Southern.
The annual Laura and District Campdraft was held in conjunction with a rodeo and race meeting.
Local competitor, Robbie White claimed a double by winning both the maiden and the novice events riding Coke and Zoom respectively, under the watchful eye of judge Neville Condon.
Bill Shephard judged the junior and juvenile campdrafts.
Alicia Holloway riding Cassanova were victorious in the juvenile campdraft, holding a five point lead ahead of Grant Martin and his horse Martha. Kieren Martin had a convincing win in the junior campdraft with a score of 87 points.
The campdraft stock were supplied by Crocodile and Welcome Stations owned by the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (I.L.S.C.) and managed by Roy and Karlene Shephard and transported by Gostelows.
The Boonah Show Campdraft was held on June 19 and despite the threat of a wet arena, the committee worked tirelessly leading up to the event to ensure a safe ground.
Brett Welsh, who won the novice campdraft said tractors were bogged on Thursday prior to the draft and committee member Jim Harvey "worked and worked the ground" to have it the best it's ever been.
Des Burns claimed a double at the Mount Surprise campdraft also held on the weekend, winning the W & W Group Maiden A and the Haughton Hay and Grazing Futurity campdrafts riding Classy and SDP Hopeium respectively.
The Whitewater Station Open Campdraft was won by Ingrid Mitchell riding Mt Oweenee Rob Roy.
The lady competitors continued their winning streak when Shelly Taylor and Delta had a nine point lead to claim the Top Stock Agencies Restricted Open with 183 points and Zoe Mackay and Viper and a narrow victory in the Water Solutions Encouragement with a score of 87 points.
The Sunset Ridge Estate Maiden B was won by former Victorian Evan Hiscock and Mandella. The Telemon Droughtmasters Novice A was won by Glen Connolly and Connie whilst Brett Hick claimed the Stocklick Trading Novice B riding Duchess after a run off with Lochie Argue.
Wes Condon continued his winning streak by taking out the All Saints St Gabriel School Juvenile. The Shep's Outfitters Junior draft was won by Madison McClymont and the Kris Geddes Master Farriers Tiny Tot was taken out by Madison McClymont.
Cattle were kindly donated Hewitt Pastoral Enterprises, Springfield Station, and transported by W & W. Helicopter mustering was generously donated by the Kennedy Family, Sunrise Helicopters.
