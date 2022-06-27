Commercial producers chasing the benefits afforded by conformed sires paid to a top of $13,000 at the annual Namoona Trig (NT) Senepols Invitational Sale held at CQLX Gracemere on Monday.
The sale was held as a helmsman-style auction, with bidding taking place simultaneously online through AuctionsPlus.
Advertisement
A total of 30 bulls were catalogued for the 2022 sale, which consisted of 27 NT Senepols bulls and three Silverleigh Senepols purebred Senepol bulls.
Of the 30 bulls offered, 28 sold for a 93 per cent clearance rate and average of $6250.
The Bowman family of Lorna Vale, Marlborough, paid the top money to secure the pure-bred homozygous polled bull, GODR00074 Namoona Ricky Bobbie.
Ricky Bobbie is a Namoona Charles Barkley son, who won second for yearling weight and first for yearling scortal in his contemporary group.
His dam, Lynfield Classy, has also been a prolific performer for the NT Senepol herd since arriving in 2015.
The 23-month-old had a scrotal measurement of 38cm, eye muscle area of 128 square centimetres, rib and rump fat of 12mm and 9mm respectively.
A second-top price of $9500 was achieved when Philip Mann of Wycheproof Cattle Co, Bracewell, secured a 20-month-old Senepol Senegus bull, GODR00095 Namoona Ranges Bridge.
Weighing 638kg, the sire-prospect had an EMA of 122sq cm, scrotal measurement of 39cm, rib fat of 10mm and rump fat of 8mm.
Ranges Bridge is the son of an Angus bull called Namoona LLeyton Hewitt and out of a Hazeldean bred cow picked up at their Senegus herd dispersal.
Namoona Trig Senepols stud principal Blair Godfrey was impressed with the overall quality of the bulls drafted for this year's sale.
Mr Godfrey put the success down to the consistency of their lineup.
"Yearling scrotals, growth rate and general comformation were the main traits we looked at when selecting the sale team," he said.
"We culled any females that don't breed regularly to mitigate any fertility issues with our bulls.
Advertisement
"We offered black Senegus for the first time at the 2021 sale, and they very well received and this year's draft were also well sought after."
After their bull sale preparation was impacted by more than 1600mm of rain they received at Casino since the end of January, Mr Godfrey said they were pleased with the sale result.
"Despite the downpour, we were happy with how these bulls weight growth has continued, and their feet have held up well," he said.
The sale attracted 31 online registered bidders through AuctionsPlus, and was conducted under the helmsman system.
GDL Rockhampton's Georgie Connor said sale ran successfully on the day.
"This format gives buyers plenty of purchasing options either on-site or online creating a relaxed atmosphere," Ms Connor said.
Advertisement
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.