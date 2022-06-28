Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Virtual power plants could be solution to rising energy costs

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:52am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A virtual power plant aggregates small scale and independent energy producers , via a virtual network, into a single local energy distribution system. Picture: Maddison Sturgess

Energy economists believe they may have found the solution to a looming crisis and soaring prices in the form of virtual power plants.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.