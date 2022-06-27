It claims to be the world's most powerful mass produced pick-up truck and now it's available in Australia if you've got the cash.
The all-new RAM TRX packs a supercharged 6.2L V8 Hemi petrol engine rated at 523kW of power and 882Nm of torque.
Combined with a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission, it delivers 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds, the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 173km/h, and a top speed of 190km/h.
For the load luggers out there, it offers up to 3500kg maximum braked towing and up to 767kg of payload - a couple of hundred kilograms short of the most popular utes on sale here.
The RAM TRX uses an all-new rear suspension system with active damping and an exclusive five-link coil system.
In terms of stopping power, up front are two-piston calipers clamping down on 15-inch rotors, while the rear uses single piston calipers with 15-inch rotors.
An hourglass body design features composite flares and fender wells that have been stretched to cover aggressive 35 inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory 325/65/R18 all terrain tyres.
The RAM TRX boasts a ground clearance of 295mm due in part to a 50mm ride height increase when compared with the rest of the 1500 line-up.
The vehicle is 203mm wider than the standard RAM 1500 line-up, and the composite flares help to compensate for a 152mm increase in track width.
The interior's high-tech centrepiece, the Uconnect 5C NAV 12-inch fully configurable touchscreen, is standard and allows for customisation and personal device integration.
Now in showrooms, Aussies can pick up a RAM TRX for A$199,950 RRP.
Neville Crichton, executive chairman of Ateco Group, owners of RAM Trucks Australia, said the TRX set new benchmarks for extreme performance trucks and confirmed the Australian market as a success story for RAM Trucks.
RAM Trucks Australia national manager Jeff Barber said when RAM was looking to launch in Australia in 2015, there were plenty of doubters out there.
"When we first started this brand in Australia people said it couldn't be done," Mr Barber said.
"Our robust planning, development, remanufacturing, and testing programme in conjunction with our local and global partners at Stellantis' RAM Trucks International has produced a range of vehicles which have successfully built-up strong demand for full-size pick-up trucks in Australia and New Zealand."
