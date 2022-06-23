Queensland Country Life
Longreach shearers Raehana Hokianga and Jovan Taiki to represent Australia at Welsh International Speed Shear Competition

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:30am, first published 6:00am
SHEARING has been in Raehana Hokianga and Jovan Taiki's blood since they were children growing up in the Hawke's Bay region of New Zealand's North Island.

Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

