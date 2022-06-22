THE country's best amateur shutterbugs have been celebrated as part of bush charity Rural Aid's annual Spirit of the Bush photography competition.
More than 1100 entries from farm-based snappers based across the country flooded into this year's contest, creating a competition record in the process.
All three winning photos will take their place on Rural Aid's 2023 calendar of 12 winning photos from across the country, the sales of which will go toward supporting Rural Aid's programs that help farmers and their families.
"A huge congratulations to our talented winners who will now have their photos used in Rural Aid's 2023 calendar," Rural Aid chairman John Warlters said.
"The Spirit of the Bush competition attracts photos from every corner of the country and reflects every part of life on the land.
"It's mesmerizing to see the highs and lows of farm life reflected in action shots, sweeping horizons and moments of quiet reflection.
"It's great to see a theme of hope emerge from our images this year. The winning photos tell a story of both work and play.
"Events like harvest and planting are featured, as well as moments of rest, relaxation, and recreation."
Mr Warlters said it was pleasing to see the number of entries in this year's competition spike to record levels.
"It's fantastic to see so many jaw-dropping entries from West Australia in particular. Queensland and New South Wales' snappers also feature heavily in the winner's circle."
