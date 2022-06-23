Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Soaring costs will 'finish off' some fruit, veg growers this year, fellow producers say

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated June 23 2022 - 9:45am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The banana industry is struggling with rising costs. Picture: Brandon Long

Soaring costs are threatening to "finish off" some Queensland fruit and vegetable growers this year, fellow producers are saying.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.