Queensland Country Life
Home/News

State budget 2022: Agriculture gets $608m

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new state government budget is out and includes $608 million for agriculture. Picture: Brandon Long

The agriculture sector will receive a $608 million injection from the state government following Tuesday's 2022-23 budget reveal, with a big focus on drought support and preparedness, research and extension services, tackling major pests and developing the aquaculture industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.