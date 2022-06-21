State budget 2022: Agriculture gets $608m

Establishing a network of smart farms in Queensland to deliver agtech solutions

An agtech roadmap to drive digital and technological transformation of Queensland's agriculture sector

Reducing the impact of biosecurity threats through prevention, preparedness, and response and recovery measures

Finalising the recommendations of the inquiry into animal cruelty in the management of retired thoroughbred and standardbred horses in Queensland

Helping the Australian Banana Growers' Council develop appropriate strategies for industry management of Panama disease Tropical Race 4 (Panama TR4)

Expanding the capacity to prevent biosecurity incursions across Queensland's northern border

Continuing the Queensland Sustainable Fisheries Strategy 2017-2027 to support fisheries reform and deliver on a number of commitments under the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan

Continue regulatory reforms to major Queensland fisheries to sustain fish stocks

Finalising a directions paper on the future of native timber harvesting in Queensland