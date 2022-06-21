State budget 2022: Agriculture gets $608m

The agriculture sector will receive a $608 million injection from the state government following Tuesday's 2022-23 budget reveal, with a big focus on drought support and preparedness, research and extension services, tackling major pests and developing the aquaculture industry.
The government is spending $79.6 million over four years from 2022-23 to continue to deliver drought assistance programs and reforms to support industry to respond to natural disasters.
Another $150 million over three years will be set aside for drought preparedness and emergency drought assistance loans.
The government will also manage more than $140 million to drive productivity and innovation in Queensland's livestock, aquaculture, cropping, horticulture, forestry, timber and food processing industries through research, development and extension.
The budget also includes a $37.1 million spend over five years in the war on Red Imported Fire Ants.
There is also up to $2.6 million for the implementation of the federal government's Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme to help fill agricultural employment gaps in regional areas unable to be met by the Australian workforce.
The state is also spending $1 million to deliver Round 7 of the Queensland Feral Pest Initiative to support the management of invasive plants and animals in the state.
Other highlights of the 2022-23 agriculture budget include:
The government is cutting payroll tax for small-and-medium-sized businesses with payrolls up to $10.4 million.
This will provide benefits of up to $26,000 per year for more than 12,000 small-and-medium-sized businesses.
As a result of these changes, only the top 1 per cent of large Queensland businesses will pay more.
Infrastructure spending includes $88.2 million to support local governments in regional Queensland to undertake job-creating maintenance and minor infrastructure works.
There will be $46 million for the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund to support the post-COVID recovery of regional communities by improving economic and social infrastructure across Queensland's resources communities.
There is also $36.1 million for the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program which provides funding for priority infrastructure projects to meet identified community needs and to support projects that will enhance sustainable and liveable communities.
More than $300 million has been committed to deliver the Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline project to provide drought contingency for Warwick and surrounding communities and a permanent water supply to Toowoomba satellite communities.
$40.4 million over three years has been allocated to construction of a drinking water pipeline from Gracemere to Mt Morgan, as well as necessary water infrastructure upgrades in Gracemere.
Further west, the Hughenden community will benefit from $25.6 million for the development of Flinders Shire Council's Hughenden Water Bank project: a 7000ML, off-stream water storage and distribution system to support development and expansion of irrigated agriculture and industry development.
The Building our Regions Round 6 program will progress with $39 million to further support regional communities with urban water supply and water treatment infrastructure.
The Cloncurry Community Service Obligation payments will continue, with almost $28 million over four years to subsidise the delivery of water to Cloncurry Shire Council, via the North West Queensland Pipeline.
Stage 2 of the Rural Water Futures program has also received $9.3 million in funding over the next two years to ensure the state's water resources are managed sustainably into the future and to deliver tangible benefits to irrigators, the environment and community more broadly.
Other investments also confirmed include $4.9 million over four years for a Queensland rural water compliance system, to develop improved systems and capability, which will support the department's compliance and enforcement of the Water Act 2000.
Police
A record police budget means that for the first time ever more than $3 billion will be spent on policing services in Queensland.
The 2022-23 police budget will progress new and upgraded police facilities at Aurukun, Burketown, Clermont, Cooroy, Cunnamulla, Dalby, Dayboro, Kirwan, Longreach, Mackay, Maryborough, Warwick, Winton and Woree, as well as new police accommodation at Mount Isa.
The budget includes funding for the further rollout of new body worn cameras, QLiTE tablet devices and integrated load bearing ballistic vests to ensure every frontline police officer has access to important policing equipment.
It also includes streamlining processes and digitising records at Weapons Licensing and to start the process for a new weapons licencing management system with work commencing this year.
A further $15 million from the Queensland Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Jobs Fund will progress the Central Queensland Hydrogen Project.
The government is also spending $47.3 million to build CleanCo's renewable and firming portfolio.
That includes $16.9 million to develop the Karara Wind Farm, $13.6 million to develop Kogan North Gas Fields, $7.7 million to overhaul and maintain existing assets at Wivenhoe Power Station and $4.4 million for maintenance and upgrades at Swanbank E Power Station.
An additional $10 million will be invested over two years as part of the Queensland Microgrid Pilot Fund to boost resilience of regional and remote communities through initiatives that enable decarbonisation and energy independence.
Queensland hospitals will undergo the biggest expansion program ever seen in a state budget with the 2022-23 budget providing additional funding of $9.78 billion over six years.
The budget provides $943.5 million funding over seven years to replace rural and remote health facilities and staff accommodation under Phase 2 of the Building Rural and Remote Health Program, with the first tranche of Phase 2 to replace hospitals in Moranbah, Bamaga, Normanton and Tara and health facilities in Pormpuraaw and Cow Bay.
The Royal Flying Doctor Service has budget funding of $334 million for a new 10 year-contract, while $60.2 million will go towards a new Queensland Regional Aeromedical Hub.
A new $1.3 million Toowoomba Hospital will deliver around 118 beds.
The budget includes funding for major regional projects like the $1.06 billion Rockhampton Ring Road.
Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2022-23 to 2025-26 investment highlights include:
Wide Bay Burnett
Darling Downs
South West
Fitzroy
Central West
There are also funding commitments that cross regional/district boundaries, including a $1 billion funding commitment towards upgrades of the Inland Freight Route (Charters Towers to Mungindi) (jointly funded with the federal government). Project details and timing are subject to negotiation with federal government.
Additionally, there is $544.5 million for the Warrego Highway (jointly funded with the federal government).
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
