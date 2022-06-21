Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Western Clydesdales are back in the Queensland Cup after 15 years on the sidelines

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
June 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TJRL president Dan Aldons, Western Clydesdales player Anna Dingle, Clydesdales chairman Tony Coonan, TRL financial director Joe Hannant, and Clydesdales player Reilly Land. Picture: Supplied

Rugby league in western Queensland has received a major boost after the region's only team won its bid to rejoin the state's top competition after 13 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.