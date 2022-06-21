Despite being a city bloke, the new federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has "impressed" Murweh Mayor Shaun Radnedge on their first meeting.
Mr Radnedge said the new minister had the skillset to make an impact on the land.
"Like many, I am probably a bit sceptical about how a bloke from the Gold Coast will make a difference in agriculture, but Murray had an authenticity about him that I think will cut through agribusiness politics and complexities," Mr Radnedge said.
Born in Brisbane and based at the Gold Coast, Mr Watt is a solicitor and former chief of staff to Anna Bligh and took on the portfolio after Labor's election victory in May.
The mayor wasted no time meeting Mr Watt, being one of the first to sit down in his new corner office in Parliament House.
"He invited me as one of the first people to sit down at the table with him and talk about the ag industry in my area, and he was not afraid to ask real questions and get honest feedback, and that is a big plus for me, considering this minister is just starting in the job," Mr Radnedge said.
Mayor Radnedge, a well-known butcher from Charleville, said the red meat industry, like many other industries under the agricultural banner, was fraught with agribusiness politics and complexities not often experienced by end-users or average punters.
"Murray has a big gig, and there are more segments in ag industries all vying for his time and wanting him to change things, but I think the minister has a skill set from his political background and warm personality that will set him apart from others," he said.
"We need to give him a shot, which is what I will be doing; to take it all in and see what comes out the other end.
"Working collaboratively and in good spirit is usually rhetoric from politicians, but this bloke impressed me."
Mr Radnedge said the Mulga lands in his shire were crucial to the current energy and climate debate and carbon credits were something he raised with the minister.
"We talked about beef, goats and sheep, and of course, we touched on carbon," he said.
"Better still, the minister agreed to come out and see the uniqueness of the Mulga, and we look forward to hosting him later this year."
