Murweh Mayor Shaun Radnedge 'impressed' by new Agriculture Minister Murray Watt

June 21 2022 - 3:00am
Murweh Mayor Shaun Radnedge (left) is not wasting any time getting acquainted with the new federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture: Murweh Shire Council

Despite being a city bloke, the new federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has "impressed" Murweh Mayor Shaun Radnedge on their first meeting.

