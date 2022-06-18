Queensland Country Life
Bryson Head retains Callide for the LNP at by-election

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
Updated June 18 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 10:00pm
Bryson Head on the campaign trail. Picture: file

Chinchilla geologist and farming advocate Bryson Head will be the youngest member of the Queensland Parliament after comfortably retaining the seat at Saturday's by-election.

