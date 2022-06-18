Chinchilla geologist and farming advocate Bryson Head will be the youngest member of the Queensland Parliament after comfortably retaining the seat at Saturday's by-election.
Mr Head, 26, grew up on a family cropping farm north of Brigalow before becoming a qualified geologist, working at a regional Queensland mine, and described his win as one for rural and regional communities.
"I am committed to being a strong voice for Callide, it's what you've elected me on and it's what I will be," he posted on his social media page on Saturday night.
"I'll fight relentlessly to protect our local industries, fight to fix the broken health system and rural and regional roads.
"And I'll also be fighting for our fair share of water infrastructure projects."
The by-election was held to replace outgoing Callide MP Colin Boyce, who successfully contested the seat of Flynn at the recent federal election.
Mr Head received 49.89 per cent of the vote, while the ALP's Bronwyn Dendle, who works for CQ Health at Biloela, attracted 19.56pc.
One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse polled 14.39pc and KAP's Adam Burling received 9.71pc.
The election was also contested by Fabrice Jarry of Legalise Cannibas Qld (Party) and Paula Gilbard, representing the Animal Justice Party.
LNP leader David Crisafulli said Mr Head was a champion of the bush who would bring a new energy to the electorate.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
