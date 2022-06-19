Injune locals celebrated their town centenary with a number of events and activities throughout the week, including a meet and greet on Friday night which was held at the memorial hall in conjunction with the launch of the centenary book.
Many returned to Injune for the big occasion, including former councillors, publicans, graziers and students who were keen to celebrate the town where they grew up and worked many years earlier.
Guests came from all over Queensland and some even travelled from interstate for the celebrations.
Various generations were represented on the night, with the event acting as a family reunion for a number of guests who came out to enjoy the displays from the local clubs, showcasing the rich history of the Injune community.
