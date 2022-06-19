Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Faces of guests at WQLX redevelopment opening at Longreach

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Going from the horse and cart era to a jumbo jet is how Longreach Region councillor Trevor Smith described the new saleyard complex at Longreach, at the official opening on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.