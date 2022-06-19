Going from the horse and cart era to a jumbo jet is how Longreach Region councillor Trevor Smith described the new saleyard complex at Longreach, at the official opening on Friday night.
Invited guests took part in a charity auction raising raised thousands of dollars for local schools, the Longreach School of Distance Education, the Isolated Children's Parents' Association, and the Royal Flying Doctor Service, and took part in a taste test, thanks to caterers Brisbane Valley Meats.
In addition, a poddy steer named Wally, donated by a client of Nutrien Western, made $6000 when auctioned at the sale earlier in the week, purchased by AAM Investment Group managing director Garry Edwards, with the proceeds to go to the RFDS.
Cr Smith told those present the council had made the decision in 2016, two years after the yards had been closed thanks to ongoing drought, that they weren't saleyard operators and looked for a partner to bring its yards into the 21st century.
"That's where we are today - this is a fantastic result," he said.
"The next phase is to make it successful, and everyone in the cattle industry has to work together to do that.
"I'm sure if the goodwill is there, we can."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
