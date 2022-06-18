Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Heidi Hatch and Mark Gordon wed on Illfracombe's wettest April day in 104 years

By Supplied
Updated June 18 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not every day that somebody gets married at the Wellshot Hotel in Illfracombe but it became the perfect spot for Heidi Hatch and Mark Gordon when they tied the knot during the wettest April in the area in 104 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.