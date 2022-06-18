It's not every day that somebody gets married at the Wellshot Hotel in Illfracombe but it became the perfect spot for Heidi Hatch and Mark Gordon when they tied the knot during the wettest April in the area in 104 years.
Mark, from Burdekin, and Heidi, an Illfracombe local, were married on April 23 by Nancy Savage.
The pair had been together for seven years and planned to have their ceremony at Heidi's grandparent's property, Newstead, just out of town, before returning to the Wellshot Hotel, which her parents owned.
But the rain gods had other ideas and on that Saturday and instead they had a very last minute ceremony location change to the Wellshot's veranda.
The rain didn't stop them from enjoying their 'wedding must haves' of a slow cooked meat food truck, five piece band and a mechanical bucking bull with their guests who had to travel from North Queensland, Brisbane, Sydney, or just across the road.
A small break in the weather the day after allowed them to reach the property's front gate for a second, and very impromptu ceremony.
Their photographer was Sally Batt while their videographer was David Webster.
The bride wore a Rue De Seine gown while the groom was dressed by Brooksfield Australia and Michaels Ayr. Makeup needs were handled by Georgia Palmer and hair by Sage Hair by Casey.
The Flower Effect was responsible for the flowers while Heidi's Nanna, Betty Taylor, made their cake and Beefer BBQ and the Wellshot Hotel did the catering.
Ron Sellars Band kept the music flowing and Jamie Bryant was the MC.
