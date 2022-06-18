Injune locals were taken back in time at this week's centenary cattle sale at the rodeo grounds, the first sale to be held in the south west town since 1990.
The sale formed part of the town's week-long centenary celebrations and proved a hit with vendors, buyers and the many spectators who packed the hills around the grounds.
Advertisement
Hundreds of locals took the opportunity to check out the sale, where the cattle were sold through the ring as the agents called the auction from the back of an old army truck.
The special sale saw a yarding of 822 head of the Injune district's finest cattle, offered by 23 vendors and sold by Elders, Nutrien, Watkins and Co, PJH Livestock and Top X.
523 head of steers sold for an average of $2061/head, while 259 heifers averaged $1780/head.
There were `21 active buyers and over 40 registered bid cards at the sale, with cattle going to restockers around the Injune area, backgrounding operations in the Roma area, and feedlotters from Glenmorgan to Taroom.
PJH Livestock agent Steven Goodhew said that the sale presented some of the best local cattle around, which was reflected in the prices and competitive buying panel.
"When organising the centenary celebrations, they had in their minds to try and have a cattle sale and the community has bound together and made it happen, so it's just been a phenomenal outcome for the whole community," he said.
"The quality and caliber on offer was just outstanding and a testament to the local community, and the sale prices reflected that as well with all cattle being sold to the current market rates and beyond.
"It was just an absolute honour and pleasure to be a part of and it was so well run by by the people who organised it.
"Everything flowed so smoothly and everyone was happy with how things went, and the money they achieved."
Mr Goodhew said there were some lighter cattle around the 170 to 250kg range, with a lot of weaners around the 300kg mark and some up to 400kg.
One vendor who cleaned up on the day was Lyndale Grazing, taking home first place in both the best pen of steers and heifers, as well as the people's choice heifers.
The Jensen family sold their top-priced Simmental cross steers for $2340/head to Ferguson Cattle Co. and their Angus cross heifers for $2140/head to Knighthawk Rural.
Womblebank Cattle Co. claimed second prize in the best pen of steers, selling their Santa Gertrudis cross steers for $2300/head to Brodie Cattle Co, with Glen Humphries and Neville Harland rounding out the placings with their Charolais cross steers, which sold for $2280/head to the Harris family and also won the people's choice steers.
Robyn Harland and Jenny Langley placed second in the best pen of heifers with their Angus cross heifers, which sold to JT Rural for $1860/head, and third place went to Kindee Pastoral Co, also with Angus cross heifers, sold to Aaron Murphy for $2000/head.
The top-priced pen of heifers was sold by Seawright Investments, with their 20 Santa Gertrudis heifers going to Scott Martyn for $2360.
Lyndale Grazing's Lachlan Jensen said his family were honoured to win several awards throughout the day and credited the other vendors who also had quality lines on offer.
"We thought the sale was amazing, there were lots of beautiful cattle lined up and it's a credit to the country and the people in this area who provided the cattle," he said.
Advertisement
"We've had a great season and I think that showed in the cattle here today.
"It was very unexpected to be honest and there was a lot of great competition, so we're very honoured to win those awards.
"We've put a lot of hard work into our cattle and Dad's set a very good platform for me, and my grandfather before him.
"We've been in the Simmental game for about 35 years now and we're getting to a place that we're really happy with.
"We improved on last year's weaning rate as well so I think we're heading in the right direction."
Lachlan's father David also thanked Top X and agent Cyril Close for their help over the years, saying the success of their operation would not be possible without their support.
Advertisement
"There's three other partners in our business: the bank manager, the accountant and your agent," he said.
The team at Lyndale also look forward to celebrating their own centenary in 2023.
One of the most memorable moments from the day had the crowd asking just how many men does it take to get a 300kg steer out of a trough, when one of the weaners decided to go for a dip on his way towards the selling ring, and found himself scrambling to get out.
The answer was about eight or nine, but either way it provided a good laugh for those watching on.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.